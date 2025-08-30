



Business Wire India

Critical Start, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced the appointment of Yogesh Patil as Vice President of Engineering and India Site Leader. Patil will lead engineering for the Pune center and guide the office’s growth with a focus on building a high-caliber talent hub tightly integrated with global product, engineering, and business operations teams.

In this role, Patil will oversee Pune Engineering and Security Engineering while also serving as the senior site leader for cross-functional teams in Customer Success, Customer Support, Marketing Ops, Sales Operations, HR, and IT. His mandate includes driving operational excellence to deliver customer value and working in close partnership with global leaders to ensure Pune remains deeply integrated as its scope and scale expand.

“Bringing world-class talent into Pune is central to our strategy, and Yogesh exemplifies the leadership and technical rigor we value,” said Scott White, CEO of Critical Start. “His experience scaling high-performing engineering teams will help us deepen innovation and accelerate delivery for customers worldwide.”

Patil joins Critical Start from CrowdStrike, where he served as Senior Director of Engineering, and has held leadership roles at Broadcom, Symantec, BindView, and Tata Elxsi. Over more than two decades in software and cybersecurity, he has built and led globally distributed teams delivering secure, scalable platforms and products.

“I’m excited to help grow Pune into a premier engineering center that attracts top talent and delivers measurable impact for our customers,” said Yogesh Patil, VP Engineering & India Site Leader. “We’ll focus on strong engineering fundamentals, rapid iteration with our U.S. counterparts, and a culture that empowers teams to innovate and ship with quality at scale.”

About Critical Start

Critical Start is a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, combining AI acceleration with expert human validation to eliminate false positives, reduce alert noise, and deliver fast, reliable threat resolution.

With a US-based, 24/7/365 Security Operations Center and a 90% analyst retention rate, Critical Start delivers both proactive and reactive MDR for large enterprises across North America. Its MDR is built to detect threats early and respond quickly, with every action backed by contractual service-level agreements that ensure trusted outcomes for security teams.

For more information, visit www.criticalstart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250828822901/en/





Source link