War 2 box office collection day 16: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s spy thriller continues to struggle, earns just Rs…

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani in the lead roles, continues its weak streak at the box office. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, the spy thriller was released on August 14 and is yet to touch the Rs 250 crore mark in India. Despite a powerful opening weekend, the film’s numbers have dipped in its second and third week.

War 2 box office collection day 16

According to early estimates by sacnilk.com, on its sixteenth day, the film collected 0.65 crore, which takes it overall collection to Rs 231.90 crore.

The film had a promising start, closing its first week with an estimated Rs 204.25 crore net in India. However, the earnings fell dramatically in its second week, due to film’s mixed reactions as well as its major box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the phenomenal reception of Mahavatar Narsimha.

War 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: ₹52 crore

Day 2: ₹57.35 crore

Day 3: ₹33.25 crore

Day 4: ₹32.65 crore

Day 5: ₹8.75 crore

Day 6: ₹9 crore

Day 7: ₹5.75 crore

Day 8: ₹5 crore

Day 9: ₹4 crore

Day 10: ₹6.85 crore

Day 11: ₹7.25 crore

Day 12: ₹2.15 crore

Day 13: ₹2.75 crore

Day 14: ₹2.5 crore

Day 15: ₹ 1.50 crore

Day 16: ₹ 0.65 crore

0.65 crore Total Collection: ₹ 231.90 Cr











