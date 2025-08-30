Home

News

Jagdeep Dhankhar springs surprise, seeks pension as former Congress MLA from Rajasthan, will get monthly Rs…

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has confirmed that Dhankhar’s pension application has been received by the Assembly.

New Delhi: After maintaining a long hiatus away from public life, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension in the Rajasthan Assembly. Dhankhar was elected MLA from the Kishangarh seat of Ajmer district on a Congress ticket in 1993. Being an MLA, he now has the right to a pension from the Assembly.

How much pension will Dhankar get?

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently 74 years old, will get a monthly pension of Rs 42 thousand from the Rajasthan Assembly according to the rules. There is a provision of double and triple pension for leaders in Rajasthan. That is, if a person has been both an MP and an MLA, then he can get a pension for both posts.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has confirmed that Dhankhar’s pension application has been received by the Assembly, and the process is underway on it.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on health grounds on July 21

Jagdeep Dhankhar had suddenly resigned from the post of Vice President of India on July 21. He wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu informing her about his resignation. In his letter, he had cited health as the reason for his resignation. This move created a stir in the country’s politics as he was scheduled to retire in August 2027.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Vice-Presidential election to be held on 9 September

The election for the next Vice-President of India will be held on 9 September, and this will be the 17th Vice Presidential election. Former Supreme Court judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, is the INDIA Alliance candidate, while Maharashtra Governor and BJP veteran CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s candidate for the second-highest constitutional post of the country.

Who can contest the vice president election?

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha. A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority.

The date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken is 9 September 2025, the hours of the poll are 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM, and the date on which counting, if required, shall be taken on 9 September 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Dhankhar was elected MLA from the Kishangarh seat of Ajmer district on a Congress ticket in 1993.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had suddenly resigned from the post of Vice President of India on July 21.

There is a provision of double and triple pension for leaders in Rajasthan.

The election for the next Vice-President of India will be held on 9 September, and this will be the 17th Vice Presidential election. Former Supreme Court judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, is the INDIA Alliance candidate, while Maharashtra Governor and BJP veteran CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s candidate for the second-highest constitutional post of the country.











