Karnataka man strangles daughter, stages it as suicide by…, was upset over…

An 18-year-old girl was allgedly strangulated by her father, who forced pesticide into her mouth to stage it as a suicide. Her only ‘crime’ was – she was in a relationship with a man belonging to a different caste. The incident took place in Karnataka’s Melakunda village on Thursday.

According to Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D, locals informed the police that last rites of girl was performed under mysterious circumstances. A police team was immediately rushed to the village. Shankar, the father of the girl, was arrested and upon quizzing by the police officials he revealed the true story behind the staged ‘suicide’.

What is the case?

According to the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D, he was upset because she was in a relationship with a young man from a different community. “The jurisdictional police received information that an 18-year-old girl died by suicide and her last rites were performed, but there were suspicions about the case,” Sharanappa said.

He also added, the girl’s father, Shankar had “tried to persuade the girl through his relatives to concentrate on her studies”, but in vain.

How did he kill?

As per police, Shankar in fit of rage first strangled her and then poured pesticide into her mouth to make it appear as a suicide. Villagers also believed it and participated in the last rites. It was also found out that two relatives were also involved.

A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence, and police have registered cases of murder and evidence tampering.











