Months after Operation Sindoor, Pak Foreign Minister makes BIG statement on dialogue with India, says ‘will not beg for…’

India had earlier made it clear that it will only talk to Pakistan about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and issues related to terrorism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the country is willing to hold comprehensive talks with India on all pending issues, including Kashmir, but only in a dignified and respectful way. He made it clear, however, that “Pakistan will not beg for talks.” Speaking to the media, Dar said Pakistan has always maintained its position that the Jammu and Kashmir issue should be discussed as part of a full dialogue between the two nations.

India, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that it is open to talks only on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and issues related to terrorism.

The composite dialogue process between the two countries began in 2003, during the tenure of General Pervez Musharraf. This process included eight different areas of discussion covering major issues between the two nations. However, it collapsed after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and has never been fully revived since then.

Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, said that during the recent conflict, Pakistan’s stance gained international attention, thanks to what he called proactive diplomatic efforts.

India’s Operation Sindoor on Pakistan

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror bases in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

After India’s action, Pakistan tried to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. In response, Indian forces launched strong counter-strikes on multiple Pakistani military installations.

By May 10, both countries agreed to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Speaking about the situation, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that their forces showed their strength both in the air and on the ground during the clashes. He also warned that Pakistan would respond strongly to any future aggression, including attacks through the sea.

Did Pakistan offer to sought dialogue with India?

This is not the first time Pakistan has asked for talks with India. After India’s Operation Sindoor, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto urged for cooperation with India to “fight terrorism together.”

He said Pakistan wanted to work with India to prevent a situation where terror groups or non-state actors could push two nuclear powers toward war. Bhutto criticized what he called India’s attempt to make conflict in the region “the new normal.”

Even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for dialogue. In May, he said Pakistan was ready to discuss all issues including Kashmir, water disputes, trade, and counter-terrorism through peaceful negotiations.

