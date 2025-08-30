Home

The Indian Army is forming a Light Bhairav ​​Commando Battalion for quick action on the China and Pakistan border. Initially, five battalions will be formed, which will have 250 commandos.

After Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is always war-ready now. The government or the Army, both are alert and in constant attempt to be well-equipped. Now the Army is readying itself for the inclusion of Light Bhairav ​​Commando Battalion. It aims to prepare the first five units by October 31.

The Army currently has 415 infantry battalions, from which these Bhairav ​​battalions will be formed by taking soldiers. These battalions will fill the gap between the regular infantry and the Special Forces. These units will be equipped with the latest weapons, gadgets and drones. They will be ready to take quick action and work in difficult situations.

According to a report, the first five Bhairav ​​battalions will join the Indian Army by October 31. Of the first five ‘Bhairav’ units, three are being formed under the Northern Command. One unit will be for the 14 Corps in Leh, 15 Corps in Srinagar and 16 Corps in Nagrota. The fourth unit will be in the desert of the western sector and the fifth in the mountainous terrain of the eastern sector.

How many officers will be there in a battalion?

These units will be in addition to the army’s 10 para-special forces and five para (airborne) battalions. Special forces work on difficult missions. With the formation of ‘Bhairav’ battalion, special forces will be able to focus on their important work. The report states that there will be seven to eight officers in the Bhairav ​​battalion.

How rigorous will be the training?

Bhairav ​​Commandos will be given training for two-three months. After this, they will be attached to the Special Forces Unit for one month. CDS General Anil Chauhan said that “Special Forces can overpower the enemy due to their speed, reach and special capabilities. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had announced the creation of ‘Rudra’ Brigade, ‘Shaktibaan’ Artillery Regiment and ‘Bhairav’ Battalion.

