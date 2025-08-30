



A Quiet Launch with a Loud Impact

What began as a quiet idea in Kolkata has, in just over a year, grown into one of India’s most beloved sleepwear brands. NapStory didn’t launch with noise—it launched with intention. And the response has been nothing short of remarkable.

With its comfort-first designs, premium fabrics, and a refreshing focus on the people who wear them, NapStory has managed to do something rare in the garment industry: turn nightwear into something you look forward to.

A Brand Born from Legacy and Love

And like most good stories, this one begins with family.

Founded by three siblings—Shubham Chanani, Harsh Vardhan Rungta, and Anmol Chanani—NapStory is rooted in a deep legacy of craftsmanship. Raised around Bhaskar Textile, one of East India’s largest readymade garments manufacturing units built by their father, the siblings grew up immersed in fabric, fit, and finish. But it was their shared vision that transformed that legacy into something entirely new.

“NapStory was born from a desire to create something that feels like home—soft, expressive, and uniquely personal,” says co-founder Anmol Chanani. “It’s not just about sleepwear or loungewear; it’s about comfort that tells a story.”

They saw a gap: nightwear that was either synthetic and scratchy or plain and uninspired. And so, they built what they couldn’t find: pieces that breathe, move, and belong in real homes, on real people. Nightwear that supports restful sleep, but also quiet moments on a Sunday morning or late-night laughter in the kitchen.

At NapStory, everything begins with fabric, but it doesn’t end there. Here, the designs are clean, contemporary, and rooted in Indian textile artistry. Not only that, the sizing is inclusive, the stitching intentional, and the production ethical. So, at the end, you don’t only get a piece of nightwear but also a story of three siblings’ love, labour and legacy.

“When you buy from NapStory online,” adds Harsh Vardhan Rungta, “you’re not just clicking on a product—you’re stepping into a slower, softer world we’ve built intentionally.”

More than just sleepwear, each NapStory piece carries the warmth of a family legacy and the passion of a new generation of creators.

“I didn’t want to build just another clothing label,” reflects Shubham Chanani. “I wanted to create a brand that feels like a safe space.”

As the brand looks ahead, their mission is clear: to redefine what sleepwear means to India. To create with care. To grow with purpose. And to stay rooted in comfort—not just in how the fabric feels, but in how the brand makes people feel.





