August 30, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

MixCollage-30-Aug-2025-09-08-PM-6689.jpg

Rashid Khan’s brother passes away, Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan Cricket Team offers tribute, video goes viral

reporter August 30, 2025
Suresh-Raina-1.jpg

Suresh Raina names THIS star India cricketer as next ODI captain

reporter August 30, 2025
MixCollage-30-Aug-2025-02-31-PM-8634.jpg

After Sanju Samson another blow for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, Rahul Dravid steps down as head coach due to…

reporter August 30, 2025

You may have missed

MixCollage-30-Aug-2025-11-48-PM-3977.jpg

Nitish Rana and Ayush Doseja power West Delhi to final showdown with Central Delhi

reporter August 30, 2025
India.com-2025-08-30T234220.576.jpg

Why THIS country is objecting to better India-China relations? Claims its sovereignty is…; not Pakistan, Bangladesh, the country is…

reporter August 30, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-30T231911.672.png

Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali lock horns in ugly verbal spat, call each other ‘Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…’

reporter August 30, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-30T233557.821.png

This actress was unlucky in love, became a widow at 25, was 7 months pregnant married to Kishore Kumar, She is Leena Chandavarkar

reporter August 30, 2025