Delhi Premier League 2025 saw a heated moment as Nitish Rana clashed with Digvesh Rathi after a fiery exchange of words. Video went viral — but do you know what triggered it?



WATCH: Nitish Rana heated exchange of words with Digvesh Rathi during Delhi Premier League 2025 after…, video goes viral

New Delhi: The Eliminator of the Delhi Premier League 2025 was played on 29 August at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions won the match by defeating South Delhi Superstars by seven wickets. Along with scoring runs, the audience also saw a fierce clash between the players.

Rana and Rathi face to face

During the match, West Delhi captain Nitish Rana and South Delhi spin bowler Digvesh Rathi clashed with each other. The video clearly showed that Digvesh was uncomfortable with Rana’s style, and he changed his plan. In response, Rana also stopped batting. There was a fierce exchange of words between the two. However, the umpire and the players intervened and calmed the matter down.

It’s all happening here! 🔥🏏 Nitish Rana | Digvesh Singh Rathi | West Delhi Lions | South Delhi Superstarz | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/OfDZQGhOlr — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

Rana spitting fire from the bat

After the clash, Rana’s bat became more dangerous. He scored an unbeaten 134 runs off just 55 balls. Playing at a strike rate of over 243, he hit 8 fours and 15 sixes. His explosive innings achieved the target of 202 runs with 17 balls to spare.

South Delhi’s inningsBatting first, South Delhi scored 201 runs in 20 overs. Anmol Sharma (55), Tejaswi Dahiya (60), and Sumit Mathur (48) took the team to a strong score. But Nitish Rana’s explosive batting ruined their hard work.

An intense moment in the middle! 🏏 Nitish Rana | Digvesh Singh Rathi | West Delhi Lions | South Delhi Superstarz | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/dX5E5wFDqd — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

Lions move to the next step

After this win, West Delhi Lions will take on East Delhi Riders in Qualifier-2. If they also win the next match, then there will be a chance to enter the final against Central Delhi Kings on 31 August.

Nitish Rana’s DPL 2025 journey

Scored 269 runs in 9 matches this season.

Average 44.83 and strike rate of more than 190.

Hit 19 fours and 25 sixes.

At number 11 in the list of run scorers.

Distance from Team India

Nitish Rana has played one ODI and 2 T20s for India so far. His last international match came in 2021. In the IPL, he has scored 2853 runs in 118 matches.

