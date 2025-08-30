Home

Entertainment

Param Sundari Cast Fees Revealed: Sidharth Malhotra bags a hefty pay, charging double compared to Janhvi Kapoor – Details

A rom-com set in Kerala, Param Sundari has sparked more buzz for its actors’ salaries than its box office opening.

Param Sundari, a romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres on Friday. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film unfolds against the lush landscapes of Kerala. While the storyline revolves around Parm (Sidharth) and Sundari (Janhvi), early reviews suggest mixed reactions from audiences.

How much did Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor charge?

According to a Times of India report, Sidharth Malhotra emerged as the highest-paid actor in the film, pocketing Rs 10–12 crore. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Sundari, reportedly earned about half that amount, charging Rs 4–5 crore.

What about the supporting cast?

Veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Sidharth’s father, was paid Rs 50 lakh. Manjot Singh, also part of the ensemble, received around Rs 25 lakh. Despite being billed as a light-hearted rom-com with a relatively modest budget, Maddock Films ensured its lead stars took home big paychecks.

How did the film perform on Day 1?

Trade portal Sacnilk reported that Param Sundari opened with Rs 7.25 crore in India on Day 1. Though the official numbers may see slight revisions, the film’s start is considered lukewarm, especially for a star-led romantic comedy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Originally scheduled for July 25, the release was postponed due to the unexpected success of Saiyara. Producers wanted to avoid a direct clash and pushed Param Sundari to a later window.

The film’s soundtrack, especially the track Paradesiya, has become a standout with listeners. However, the box office journey will depend on whether the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi can carry momentum beyond the initial weekend.

Highlights:

Sidharth Malhotra charged Rs 10–12 crore, Janhvi Kapoor Rs 4–5 crore.

Param Sundari opened with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1 in India.

Release was delayed due to Saiyara’s strong box office run.











