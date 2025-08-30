PM Modi arrives in Tianjin, China for SCO Summit

Home

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

PM Modi in China LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday, 30 August 2025, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He reached China after concluding his two-day visit to Japan.

This will be a two-day visit, during which PM Modi will attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi is visiting China amid the tariff dispute with America, and it is considered important in terms of relations between the two countries.











