Coolie box office collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s action thriller records lowest-single day figures, earns just Rs…

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, hit the silver screens on August 14. Competing with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, the film is now in its third week and is witnessing a sharp dip in its weekday numbers. While it has managed to stay ahead War 2, it is still facing challenges in managing weekday collections. The film has crossed the Rs 270 crore mark on its third Friday.

Coolie box office collection day 16

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Coolie earned Rs 1.75 crore on its sixteenth day, bring its overall Indian net collection to Rs 273.25 crore. The film continues to draw audiences across multiple regions, with occupancy rates of 16.56% for Tamil versions, 15.17% for Telugu and 9.65% for Hindi.

