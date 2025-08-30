Salman Kahn lashes out at comedian Pranit More for…, says, ‘Agar main andar hota…’

Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Var: Salman Kahn lashes out at comedian Pranit More for mocking him: ‘Agar main andar hota…’

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan can be seen schooling Pranit More over one of his stand-up acts. Watch promo video!

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Var: Salman Kahn lashes out at comedian Pranit More for mocking him: ‘Agar main andar hota…’

Bigg Boss 19’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to premiere today. Well, the promo video is finally out, and host Salman Khan can be seen loosing his calm on contestant Pranit More over his old jokes on him during one of his stand-up acts. He confronted the comedian asking why he went below-the-belt, leaving everyone shocked.

The video begins by Salman confronting to Pranit, “Mujhe pata hai aapne mujh par kya ya bola hai jo sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hai mere upar, agar aap mere jagah hote aur main andar aapke jagah hota toh aap kaise react karte. Aapko logo ko hasana tha mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go below the belt (I know what you said about me and I feel, it was not right. If you were at my place, how would you react to it? You had to make people laugh using my name; you did it. You should not make below-the-belt remarks),” Salman said.

Take a look!

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What jokes Pranit cracked on Salman Khan?

During one of his previous acts, Pranit teases a woman in the audience who was wearing a large, fancy ring. He compared her ring to Salman Khan’s iconic bracelet. In response, the woman joked, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon.” Pranit then said, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya (did you go to his farmhouse)?”

At another moment, Pranit was speaking to a woman, who worked in an NGO. When he asked her about her organisation, she mentioned its name, ““Humara Foothpath,” To this, Pranit laughed and joked, “Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?.”

Moreover, another video of Pranit has went viral in which he was seen quipping, “Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai (Salman doesn’t take money, he takes away other people’s career).”

About Bigg Boss 19



Celebrities and social media sensations like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal have entered this year as contestants in BB 19 house.

Viewers can stream Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Colors and JioHotstar.

Story Highlights











