Home

Sports

‘I see him as a glimpse of MS Dhoni…’: Suresh Raina names THIS star India cricketer as next ODI captain

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina picked star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the next captain of the ODI team after the retirement of Rohit Sharma

Suresh Raina

New Delhi: While many former players and cricket experts have backed Shubman Gill as the next ODI captain after Rohit Sharma, but former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina picks Hardik Pandya.

The star India all-rounder, who has won an IPL title with the Gujarat Titans, was also considered for the T20I captaincy last year after Rohit and Kohli stepped down. However, the selectors chose Suryakumar Yadav, citing Hardik’s fitness concerns. Raina, however, sees a glimpse of MS Dhoni in Hardik and drew comparisons between the current pace all-rounder and Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup triumph in 1983.

Suresh Raina picks Hardik Pandya next ODI captain

“Shubman Gill any day, the way they decide but I think Hardik Pandya will do a lot of miracles in white-ball cricket as a captain. Even Shubman Gill can be that guy. Hopefully, he [Hardik] should become captain again. He has experience like Kapil Paji whether it’s batting, bowling or fielding,” said Raina on Shubankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.

“And he’s a very very positive guy. The way he has performed, he is a captain for the players. I see him as a glimpse of MS Dhoni in him, the way he interact and conduct on the ground, the energy, I like the most,” Raina added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hardik Pandya ODI stats

Hardik Pandya has scored 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82 with a strike rate of 110.89 in 94 ODIs matches, while also taking 91 wickets with the ball at an economy rate of 5.60.

Raina also insisted that Rohit and Kohli should compete in the 2027 ODI World Cup, even though he selected Hardik as his preferred captain. “Ro-Ko should play the 50-over World Cup because they won Champions Trophy. They have a lot of experience and you know Rohit will play domestics; he is even practicing. All depends on the selectors what team they are forming.”

Story Highlights

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that he sees a glimpse of MS Dhoni in Harxdik Pandya, and picked him as next ODI captain Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. Suresh Raina also insisted that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should compete in the 2027 ODI World Cup











