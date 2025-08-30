Home

India’s standby players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will not travel for Asia Cup 2025. Do you know why BCCI opted for a smaller squad?



New Delhi: BCCI has taken a big decision before the Asia Cup 2025. The board has made it clear that the five standby players selected — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel — will not travel with Team India to Dubai.

BCCI’s clear stand

A senior BCCI official told PTI that the standby players will neither play the role of net bowlers nor accompany the team as backups. If needed, they will be called directly from India. This is part of the team management’s ‘small traveling group’ policy.

Team of only 15 players

It is worth noting that the Asia Cup organizers had allowed a team of 17 players, but India has selected only a 15-member squad. The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Shubman Gill has been made the vice-captain.

Batting and bowling options

India has Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson for opening. Yashasvi Jaiswal will join the team only if an opener is injured. Similarly, Prasidh Krishna will get a chance only if Bumrah, Arshdeep, or Harshit Rana are not fit.

Players will reach Dubai directly

This time, instead of calling the players to Mumbai, they have been allowed to go directly to Dubai from their respective cities. The team will reach Dubai by the evening of September 4 and the first net session will be held at the ICC Academy on September 5.

Team India’s schedule

India will play its first match against the UAE on September 10. This will be followed by a high-voltage clash with Pakistan on September 14 and a match with Oman on September 19. After this, the Super-4 stage will begin.

