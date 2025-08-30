Home

The story begins after Ambika’s husband dies, and she moves with her daughter to a small hill village to sell her ancestral home. What seems like a simple relocation soon unravels into a chilling nightmare.

The villagers believe young girls have been mysteriously disappearing for years, hinting at a dark force that haunts the area. Ambika's daughter shows a strange sensitivity to supernatural powers, and her mysterious illness draws the dark force closer.

The villagers believe young girls have been mysteriously disappearing for years, hinting at a dark force that haunts the area. Ambika’s daughter shows a strange sensitivity to supernatural powers, and her mysterious illness draws the dark force closer.

How does Ambika fight the evil?

As danger escalates, Ambika must confront the malevolent force to save her daughter. Being an artist, she discovers old family books and maps in her ancestral home, revealing that her ancestors once controlled this dark power through ancient rituals. Using this knowledge, Ambika engages in a gripping battle to protect her child and the village.

Every scene is packed with suspense and horror, leaving little room for a blink.

Who is in the cast and crew?

Kajol leads the film as Ambika. Other key actors include Ronit Roy, Gopal Singh, Indranil Sengupta, and Divyendu Bhattacharya. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, ‘Maa’ combines supernatural thrills with emotional family drama.

When and where to watch?

‘Maa’ premiered on Netflix on 22nd August 2025. Within days, it climbed to the top of India’s trending list, currently at No.4, just behind Vijay Deverakonda’s action thriller ‘Kingdom’.

