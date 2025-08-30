Home

This Delhi University alumna stunned with her debut, often compared to Smita Patil for her grace and intensity, her name is…

Known for her poise and powerful screen presence, Chitrangda Singh has built a career that blends glamour with depth, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Chitrangda Singh is more than just an actress, she is an artist whose aura extends beyond films. Born on 30 August 1976 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, she grew up in a disciplined household. Her father, Niranjan Singh, was an army officer, while her brother, Digvijay Singh, went on to become a renowned golfer.

After schooling in Meerut, she graduated in Home Science from Delhi University. Few know that she is also a trained Kathak dancer.

How did she step into the spotlight?

Her career began with modelling assignments. The turning point came with Gulzar’s music video Sunset Point, which made audiences take notice of her elegance. Soon, she became the face of top brands like ICICI Bank, Alukkas Jewellery, and Garnier.

But it was in 2003 that destiny called—Sudhir Mishra’s critically acclaimed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Playing Geeta Rao, Chitrangda earned comparisons with Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi for her natural yet intense performance.

What about her personal life?

Chitrangda married golfer Jyoti Randhawa, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2014. She took on the responsibility of raising their son, Zorawar Randhawa, balancing motherhood with her demanding career.

Did she make a strong comeback?

Yes. After a brief hiatus, she returned in 2008 with Sorry Bhai and followed it up with notable roles in Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) and Inkaar (2013). Films like Desi Boyz and I, Me Aur Main showcased her glamorous side, proving her versatility.

Beyond acting, did she explore other roles?

Indeed. Apart from acting, Chitrangda became known for her dance numbers like “Kaafi Joshila” in Joker and “Aao Raja” in Gabbar Is Back. In 2018, she turned producer with Soorma, based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, which earned critical appreciation.

Why does she stand out?

Chitrangda Singh is more than a film star; she is a style icon who embodies grace, strength, and individuality. Her journey is an inspiration for women who strive to balance career, family, and identity while refusing to be typecast.

Highlights:

From model to acclaimed actress, Chitrangda’s career began with Gulzar’s music video Sunset Point. Her breakthrough role in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi earned her comparisons with Smita Patil. Today, she shines as both an actress and producer, carving her own legacy in cinema.











