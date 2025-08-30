Home

Baaghi 4 Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff unleashes his inner beast in fierce face-off with Sanjay Dutt – Watch

Makers of Baaghi 4 has finally released the trailer of Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller. Take a look here.

Finally, the trailer of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming high-octane action thriller Baaghi 4 has been released by the makers. And, as expected, the trailer is all about gore, bone-crushing action, gruesome moments, with some in-between fiery punchlines from Tiger to keep the audience enthralled.

Baaghi 4 Trailer Explained

The trailer of Tiger Shroff’s action film opens with Tiger’s bruised and bloodied body hunting for villains, just like how an animal hunts for its prey. A few seconds into the trailer, we see Sanjay Dutt’s entry as the antagonist, with rage in his eyes, ready to go to every extreme step possible. Tiger’s different looks—first as a naval officer, and then in a more brutal avatar—build curiosity among the audience about what could have led to such a drastic transformation.

As the trailer moves forward, it is revealed that people around Tiger consider him mentally unstable. He is convinced that the love of his life, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), is dead. Yet, others insist she never existed and was only a creation of his imagination.

What follows next will leave the audience surprised, emotional, and filled with a sense of revenge.

Take a look here:

As soon as the trailer went online, it gained netizens’ attention. The comment section was filled with praise for the action and violent sequences. While one user wrote, “Bollywood action level upgraded – Baaghi 4 style,” another said, “Mega comeback of Tiger Shroff.”

About Baaghi 4

Earlier this month, the makers of the film released the teaser of Baaghi 4. While the teaser received mixed reactions, it now seems that the trailer offers some promising content. Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

The story and screenplay of Baaghi 4 have been written by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by A. Harsha and produced under Nadiadwala’s banner, the film adds a new chapter to the popular Baaghi franchise. It is slated to hit theatres on September 5.

