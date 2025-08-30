Home

In a year ruled by Khans and Kumar, Saif Ali Khan delivered a surprise hit that stunned the industry.

The year 2008 belonged to giants; Aamir Khan stormed in with Ghajini, Shah Rukh Khan wooed audiences with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Akshay Kumar spread laughter with Singh Is Kinng. Yet, slipping past them all was Saif Ali Khan’s Race, a film that not only matched the hype but also left the trade circles talking.

How much did Race earn?

Produced under the Tips banner and directed by Abbas-Mustan, the sleek thriller carried a budget of Rs 46 crore. The gamble paid off spectacularly, as the film collected around Rs 103 crore worldwide. In an era when crossing Rs 100 crore was still rare, Race stood tall as one of the year’s biggest successes.

What made Race different?

It wasn’t just another Bollywood potboiler. The film blended suspense, glamour, and foot-tapping music into a package that clicked with urban as well as mass audiences. The cast lineup itself was a crowd-puller: Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, and Anil Kapoor. Each character carried shades of mystery, making the audience second-guess their loyalties at every turn.

The soundtrack also played a crucial role in the film’s popularity. Songs like “Pehli Nazar Mein” and “Zara Zara Touch Me” turned into chartbusters, blasting at parties and car stereos long after the film’s release.

Why was this film a turning point for Saif Ali Khan?

Until then, Saif was often seen as part of ensemble casts, not necessarily a solo box-office driver. Race changed that perception. His sharp, stylish, and unpredictable avatar in the movie left critics impressed and audiences hooked. It was proof that Saif could headline a blockbuster even when pitted against industry heavyweights like Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Akshay.

Does Race still hold its charm?

Yes. Even after sequels were made, the first Race is remembered as one of Bollywood’s most stylish thrillers. Its mix of betrayal, sleek action, and glamour remains unmatched. For Saif Ali Khan, it marked a milestone, cementing his place among the top stars of the late 2000s.

