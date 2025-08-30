Home

Asia Cup 2025: Where and how to book India vs Pakistan tickets? Key details on ticket prices and booking

India and Pakistan will face each other in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Tickets for the tournament is live from August 29, with the tournament kicking off on September 9 in the UAE.



Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha

New Delhi: Tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 is available from Friday, August 29, on Platinumlist.net, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). The arch-rivals are set to face off on September 14 in Dubai, with ticket sales now open from 5 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM IST).

Following recent border tensions between the two countries, there was uncertainty around the India vs. Pakistan match. Fans worldwide, however, were relieved after the Indian government had approved matches against Pakistan in multi-nation events. Thousands of people are expected to pack the stadium to watch the high-intense match.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A along with UAE and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The tournament is scheduled to commence from September 9.

India vs Pakistan ticket price

General tickets are priced at AED 40 (around Rs 960) for Abu Dhabi games and AED 50 (around Rs 1,200) for matches in Dubai. However, initially, the only way to purchase a ticket for the September 14 Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan was through a seven-match package.

The package will cost around AED 1400 (about Rs 33,613) and will consist of the India vs Pakistan match along with six other matches, India vs UAE, B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, A1 vs B1, A1 vs B2 in Super Four, and the tournament final.

Offline tickets will also be available

Fans can also buy standalone tickets for the rest of the games. Offline tickets will also be available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the details of which are yet to be announced.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on Tuesday, September 9, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Other important matches include India vs Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan vs Oman on September 12 in Abu Dhabi.

The group stages will be played till September 26. September 27, will be a rest day. While, September 29 is designated as a reserve day, and the final is scheduled for Sunday, September 28 in Dubai.

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match will probably sell out fast due to the limited packages available and the increasing demand from cricket enthusiasts throughout the region.

