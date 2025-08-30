Why THIS country is objecting to better India-China relations? Claims its sovereignty is…; not Pakistan, Bangladesh, the country is…

Home

Why THIS country is objecting to better India-China relations? Claims its sovereignty is threatened due to…; not Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, the country is…

India’s neighbor, Nepal, has raised several objections to China rebuild its relationship with India, citing a “threat” to its sovereignty.

India-China relations: India and China eyeing to mend their strained ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin city on Sunday. However, India’s neighbor, Nepal, has raised several objections to China rebuild its relationship with India, citing a “threat” to its sovereignty.

Why Nepal objects closer India-China relations?

According to media reports, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, during a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, expressed concern over the Chinese President’s announcement of India-China border trade via Lipulekh, which Nepal claims as part of its territory. Earlier, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry had raised similar objections on the issue with the Chinese Ambassador in Kathmandu.

“The Government of Nepal wants to clarify that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, located east of the Mahakali River, are integral parts of Nepal. These regions have been officially included in the map of Nepal as incorporated in the Constitution,” the Nepali Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

What did Oli and Xi discuss?

As per an official statement by the Nepalese Embassy in China, PM Oli and President Xi discussed various aspects of the Nepal-China relations and committed to enhance the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

KP Sharma Oli told Xi Jinping that the Lipulekh pass is part of Nepal, and objected to a recent consensus between Beijing and New Delhi on border trade through the region.

The Nepalese PM thanked Beijing for its continued support in Nepal’s development, and stressed that the Nepal-China relations are based on the five principles of peaceful coexistence. Oli also requested Xi to support Nepal’s bid for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) membership.

How India responded to Nepal’s claims?

Meanwhile, India has rejected Nepal’s claim Lipulekh stating that it is neither based on historical facts, nor any concrete evidence. In a statement,

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that the border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh pass commenced in 1954 and has been ongoing for decades. “This trade had been disrupted in recent years due to the Covid pandemic and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it,” it said.

