Home

News

Why Trump imposed heavy tariffs on India? Report reveals SHOCKING details, says PM Modi snubbed Trump during…

During a 35-minute phone call in June, PM Modi conveyed to Trump that there was no discussion on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a US mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict.

PM Modi spoke to Donald Trump during a 35-minutre phone call in June. (File)

Trump Tariffs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly told US President Donald Trump that the United States did not mediate the India-Pakistan ceasefire, nor was there any discussion on an India-US trade deal during Operation Sindoor, a stance that irked Trump, following which he imposed crippling tariffs on Indian exports, according to a New York Times report.

Why Trump imposed crushing tariffs on India?

As per the NYT report, during a 35-minute phone call in June, PM Modi conveyed to Trump that there was no discussion on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a US mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict, and reiterated New Delhi’s stance that the US had nothing to do with the ceasefire and this had been settled directly between the two neighboring countries.

Weeks later, Donald Trump, irked by Modi’s stance, startled India by slapping 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, and later an additional 25 percent import duty as “punishment” for buying Russian oil, adding up to a crushing 50 percent.

Trump contends that he leveraged trade to broker the India-Pakistan ceasefire, a claim denied by New Delhi.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The NYT report, citing two officials on the condition of anonymity, said that Trump, frustrated by the tariff negotiations, reached out to PM Modi several times, but the Indian leader did not respond to those requests. Trump and Modi spoke on the phone in June during a 35-minute call while the US President was flying back on Air Force One from the G7 summit in Canada.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly has denied reports that President Trump had reached out to Modi.

What did PM Modi tell Trump?

In a June 18 statement on the Modi-Trump phone call, Foreign Secretary Vikarm Misri said that Prime Minister Modi “clearly conveyed to President Trump that at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-U.S. Trade Deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the U.S. between India and Pakistan”.

“The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation. There is complete political consensus in India on this matter,” Misri said.

As per the statement, Trump listened “carefully to the points conveyed by the Prime Minister and expressed his support towards India’s fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi also stated that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, but as a war itself, and that India’s Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.”

The US President had also asked PM Modi to stop over in the US on his way back from Canada, but the latter did not oblige, citing “prior commitments”, the statement added.

HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi, during a 35-minute phone call, told Donald Trump that the US had no role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Trump had asked Modi to visit the US on his way back from Canada, but the Indian PM did not oblige.

Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Indian exports, weeks after the Modi-Trump phone call.

Trump contends that he leveraged trade to broker the India-Pakistan ceasefire, a claim denied by New Delhi.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The US President called the additional tariffs on India as a “punishment” for purchasing Russian oil and weapons, as he accused New Delhi of “funding” Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Trump’s additional 25% tariffs on India came into effect on Wednesday (August 27).











