Home

News

Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Who can form government in Bihar? Opinion poll makes shocking claims

Bihar elections: According to the opinion poll, the number of seats of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU may decline.



Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Who can form government in Bihar? Opinion poll makes shocking claims

All the parties are busy preparing for the Bihar assembly elections. All the parties have their own claims. Both NDA and Mahagathbandhan are claiming to form their government. Meanwhile, Times Now and JVC opinion poll have made a shocking claim. According to the opinion poll, NDA government may be formed again in Bihar.

NDA may form the government

According to an popular opinion poll for Bihar assembly elections, NDA can win 136 seats in the 243-member assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan can be limited to 75 seats. Let us tell you that the majority figure is 122. Within the NDA, the BJP is expected to gain in the elections and its seats may increase from 74 in the last elections to 81. According to the opinion poll, the party is still expected to win 64 seats, while it will gain a lead in 17 others.

However, according to the opinion poll, the number of seats won by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU may fall. According to the poll, JDU is confirmed to win 29 seats while it is leading on 2, due to which its estimated number of seats can be a maximum of 31. Nitish’s party won 43 seats in the 2020 elections. If the opinion poll predictions prove to be correct, JDU’s position may weaken further.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How many seats with Mahagathbandhan get?

On the other hand, in the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD can win 52 seats. Currently, the party has won 37 seats and is leading in 15. In the 2020 elections, it won 75 seats and will emerge as the largest party. According to the opinion poll, the Congress party can win a maximum of 10 seats in Bihar. In the 2020 elections, the party had won 19 seats, but according to the opinion poll, this time the Congress party can win 8 while it has a lead on two seats.

The other parties of the Mahagathbandhan are expected to get a total of 13 seats. Apart from this, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj may get two seats, AIMIM may get three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party may get one seat. According to the opinion poll, there may be a tough fight on 26 seats in Bihar.

According to the opinion poll, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan can get 10-10 seats in Seemanchal region. There are a total of 24 seats in this region. While MIM is expected to win three seats and a tough fight is expected on one seat. The number of Muslims is high in Seemanchal, hence the Grand Alliance is expecting more seats here.











