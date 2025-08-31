Home

Bigg Boss 19: After Salman Khan's outburst, Pranit More's old stand-up video goes viral, WATCH

Salman Khan calls out stand-up comic Pranit More on Weekend Ka Vaar for past jokes made at his expense, leaving housemates stunned.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises a fiery moment as Salman Khan directly addresses stand-up comedian Pranit More over his resurfaced jokes. These clips, now viral, show Pranit taking digs at Salman during his old stand-up sets.

Confronting him head-on, Salman said, “Pranit, stand-up comedian, mujhe pata hai aapne mere baare me kya-kya bola hai jo sahi nahi hai… agar aap meri jagah hote aur main aapki jagah hota to aap kaise react karte?” The superstar reminded him that comedy should not go “beneath the belt.”

What was in the viral video?

Now that the backstory is out, a video has surfaced from one of Pranit’s stand-up shows where he is seen joking about Salman in front of a live audience. His lines about Salman “not taking money but eating careers” drew sharp reactions once the clip resurfaced online, eventually catching Salman’s eye inside the Bigg Boss house.

Watch video

How did Pranit More react?

The atmosphere in the house turned tense. Pranit, visibly shaken, appeared stressed as Salman’s words echoed in front of the other contestants. Housemates sat in silence, stunned by the unexpected confrontation.

Earlier, during the grand premiere, Pranit had already joked with Salman about this very fear, saying, “Aapka mazaak udaunga toh main udd jaunga.” He had also revealed that his father is a big fan of the Bollywood star.

Has Pranit faced backlash before?

Yes. Earlier this year, Pranit made headlines when he was attacked by a group allegedly posing as Veer Pahariya’s fans. That incident, too, was reportedly linked to jokes he had cracked on stage.

Clearly, this isn’t the first time his comedy has landed him in trouble, and now with Salman himself questioning him on national television, Pranit finds himself cornered yet again.

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 airs every night at 9 pm on JioCinema and 10:30 pm on Colors. With controversies already heating up in the first weeks, the season is shaping up to be as stormy as fans had expected.

