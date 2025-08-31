Home

Saiyaara confirmed OTT release date: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s blockbuster debut to stream on…

After a tremendous box office run, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on THIS date.

Following an impressive theatrical run, fans are eager to know about the OTT release of Saiyaara. The romantic drama starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has captured hearts with its emotional storyline and heartfelt music. Here’s when and where you can catch the Mohit Suri directorial on OTT.

Saiyaara OTT release date

All the rumours about Saiyaara’s OTT release ended after Shanoo Sharma, YRF’s casting director, dropped the release date. Taking to her Instagram story, she reshared the film’s poster along with a caption, “Streaming from September 12, Netflix.” While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, this has indeed set expectations for the OTT debut.

Shanoo Sharma on Ahaan Panday’s casting in Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday’s performance in Saiyaara was hailed by many and made him an overnight sensation. Shanoo, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, shared his casting story and how he was trained with Vedha fame Sharvari for three years. “The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained, and Sharvari was also on that bandwagon. So we got Sharvari and him to do improvisation and scenes, and scenes, and scenes. I was training them personally. After that, COVID hit. So when he had his whole waiting period, he joined The Railway Men as an AD,” She said.

Saiyaara cast and box office collection

Written by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, Saiyaara features a great supporting cast including Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Sid Makkar, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. Released in cinemas on July 18, Saiyaara had a tremendous run at the box office. Globally, it has collected over Rs 531 crore gross, with Rs 382.5 crore from domestic and Rs 148.5 crore from International markets.











