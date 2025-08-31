Home

Ahaan Panday, launched by Yash Raj Films in Saiyaara, revealed that both he and sister Alanna carry secret Hindu names tied to classic YRF films.

While most assumed Ahaan Panday was his real name, the Saiyaara star surprised many when he disclosed otherwise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan said that both he and his sister, Alanna, have Hindu names deeply inspired by Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday’s Hindu names

His sister’s Hindu name is Chandni, a nod to the 1989 YRF classic. Ahaan’s Hindu name, interestingly, is Yash. “My grandmother used to call me Raj all the time… my Hindu name is Yash; we’re big filmy Yash Raj lovers,” he revealed.

Ahaan Panday’s Parents

Ahaan is the son of businessman Aloke ‘Chikki’ Panday and fitness expert Deanne Panday. With a Hindu father and a Christian mother, the children were given two names. This dual identity, he says, reflects the mix of traditions in his family and their love for cinema.

Why did he choose Yash Raj films over other offers?

Even before turning 20, Ahaan was already considered a future Bollywood hero, partly due to his family legacy—he is Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin. Despite having multiple offers, he waited for Yash Raj Films.

“When Adi sir asked me, it was instinctive because I believed it was my destiny. It was just this childhood dream of mine,” Ahaan said, crediting his grandmother for fueling that dream. He added, “It was her dream for me to be an actor; I wanted to be a writer. Somewhere, I did this for her.”

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a love story between a rebellious musician (played by Ahaan) and a songwriter battling Alzheimer’s (Aneet Padda). The movie struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Not only did critics praise its emotional depth, but it also made box office history. With a global gross of Rs 563 crore, it is now the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema.

Ahaan Panday’s debut

The film didn’t just mark Ahaan’s arrival; it fulfilled a family dream. His grandmother’s wish, his love for YRF films, and Aditya Chopra’s launchpad all aligned to create a symbolic debut.

For Ahaan, the name Yash may have been hidden in his personal life, but on the big screen, destiny seems to have brought him back to it.

