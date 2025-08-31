Home

Babar Azam stunned Shoaib Akhtar by smashing three boundaries in a single over during their friendly clash. His fearless batting dominated the Rawalpindi Express. Do you know when they faced off?



Babar Azam STUNS Shoaib Akhtar with three boundaries in an over, they faced off in…

New Delhi: Imran Khan Stadium witnessed a unique sight in the friendly match played between Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Legends XI. Opening the innings for Zalmi, Babar Azam showed such batting that thrilled the audience. Even the legendary bowlers present on the field looked helpless in front of him. The special thing was that Babar displayed confidence and class while facing a star bowler like Shoaib Akhtar.

Babar’s attack on Shoaib Akhtar

Waqar Younis bowled accurately in the first over, but after this, when Shoaib Akhtar came to bowl, Babar completely changed the course of the game. Akhtar, who is called the ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ no longer had the same speed as before, and Babar took full advantage of this weakness. He rained fours and sixes on Akhtar’s deliveries.

Stormy batting in the powerplay

Babar Azam accelerated the run rate in the opening overs and gave Zalmi a strong start. He hit consecutive boundaries off Shoaib Akhtar and heated up the atmosphere. At the same time, Akhtar proved to be very expensive, and the powerplay went completely in favor of Zalmi.

Saeed Ajmal did the job

Although Babar was in great form, he missed out on completing his half-century. Former spinner Saeed Ajmal bowled him and ended his innings. This wicket proved to be a turning point in the match, yet Babar’s innings filled the audience with excitement.

Babar out of Asia Cup 2025

Babar, who has scored the most T20I runs for Pakistan, will no longer be seen in the Asia Cup 2025. The selectors have dropped him due to his inconsistent form and strike rate. In his place, PSL 2025 rising star Sahibzada Farhan has been included in the team. However, the door for Babar’s T20I comeback is still open, and he can make a comeback by performing better in the upcoming matches.

