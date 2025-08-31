Home

Panaji: The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government is set to launch India’s first dedicated marine conservation vessel. The aim behind launching the vessel is to safeguard whale sharks, turtles, and other marine species, Forest Minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane said on the occasion of International Whale Shark Day.

“We are also trying to get a ship offshore that will have all the facilities, which will be the only ship in the country dedicated to marine conservation. We are trying to get this ship on priority so that we will have this and move forward with all the facilities,” said Rane during the event.

He added that veteran conservationist Prof. B.C. Choudhury and other leading experts will guide the procurement and operation of the vessel, which he described as “one of its kind, and being done for the first time in India.”

On International Whale Shark Day, we launched the Whale Shark Conservation Project along Goa’s coast with Wildlife Trust of India, Goa Forest Department, Department of Fisheries & Oracle India. To strengthen conservation, a reward of ₹75,000 will be given to fishermen or… pic.twitter.com/bNycfzxcKT — Vishwajit Rane (@visrane) August 30, 2025

To strengthen conservation efforts, the minister announced a reward scheme under which fishermen or individuals who rescue and release whale sharks and other endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, will be given a compensation of ₹75,000.

“The fishermen community of Goa is our greatest strength, and with their unwavering commitment and collaboration, Goa will continue to lead the way in protecting marine life,” Rane said.

A decision has been taken to form a high-powered committee on marine life protection, headed by Prof. B.C. Choudhury, with experts including Shri Vivek Menon, Shri Praveen Kumar Raghaw, Smt. Shamila Monteiro, Shri Francis Fernandes (Pele), and Rane himself.

He expressed gratitude to Shri Francis Fernandes (Pele), who has played a key role in sensitising fishermen in the past, and will once again be guiding and educating the fishing community in this mission.

“Goa will lead the way in marine conservation,” Rane said. “We want the whole community and the youth involved… this ship will help us move forward with all the facilities and make Goa the state capital for marine conservation.”

The event marked the launch of the Whale Shark Conservation Project along Goa’s coast Goa has already been at the forefront of marine conservation through multiple initiatives. The state has deployed drones for real-time patrols against illegal fishing along its 105 km coastline Goa has introduced solar-electric boats like MV LRAJ GREEN for eco-friendly water transport, and enforced seasonal restrictions at Galgibaga and Morjim beaches to protect nesting Olive Ridley turtles.











