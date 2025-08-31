August 31, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Thumbnail-51.png

ThIs film, was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, became huge disaster after its release, now trending on top after its…

reporter August 31, 2025
India.com-2025-08-31T161920.250.jpg

Chinese President bats for ‘multipolar world’ as PM Modi stresses ‘strategic autonomy’, says India-China ties shouldn’t be…

reporter August 31, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-31T160347.747.png

Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar dies at 84 due to…

reporter August 31, 2025

You may have missed

Thumbnail-51.png

ThIs film, was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, became huge disaster after its release, now trending on top after its…

reporter August 31, 2025
Slap-Incident-14.jpg

Star England cricketer warns that Joe Root’s career could decline if he struggles in Ashes

reporter August 31, 2025
India.com-2025-08-31T161920.250.jpg

Chinese President bats for ‘multipolar world’ as PM Modi stresses ‘strategic autonomy’, says India-China ties shouldn’t be…

reporter August 31, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-31T160347.747.png

Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar dies at 84 due to…

reporter August 31, 2025