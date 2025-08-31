Home

Modi-Xi meeting: Chinese President bats for ‘multipolar world’ as PM Modi stresses ‘strategic autonomy’, says India-China ties shouldn’t be…

PM Modi told Xi Jinping that India-China relations should not be viewed through the lens of a third country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, on Sunday.

India-China relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of “strategic autonomy” for both India and China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping batted for realizing a ‘multipolar world’, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

What did Modi tell Xi?

As per an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi told Xi that India-China relations should not be viewed through the lens of a third country. The Chinese President stressed the need for Beijing and New Delhi to become friends again and work together to build a multipolar world.

Xi’s multipolar world message was geared at the United States, which believes in Washington being a singular global power centre, and rejects the Beijing’s multipolar idea.

According to the MEA statement, both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024, and expressed satisfaction over the successful disengagement at the border and the subsequent peace and tranquility along the border.

However, both Modi and Xi also expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples, it said.

“Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” as per the MEA release.

Why China wants a multipolar world?

Meanwhile, in a veiled message to the US, Xi Jinping urged PM Modi to work together to uphold multilateralism and work for the democratisation of relations among countries.

“We must jointly demonstrate historical responsibility, uphold multilateralism, strengthen communication and cooperation on major international and regional issues, defend international fairness and justice, work together to promote a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations, and make due contributions to maintaining peace and prosperity in Asia and the world,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

HIGHLIGHTS

