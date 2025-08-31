Home

Entertainment

Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani CONFIRMS dating Meghna Lakhani, Who is his new girlfriend? Born in Spain, work as a…

Actress Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has found new love nearly two years after their separation. Here’s everything you need to know about his girlfriend, entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani

Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani CONFIRMS dating Meghna Lakhani, Who is his new girlfriend? Born in Spain, work as a…

Esha Deol’s ex-husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, has gone public with his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. Esha and Bharat, who tied the knot in 2009, grabbed attention last year following their separation announcement. The former couple have two daughters- Radhya and Miraya. Now, a year after their split, Bharat appears to have found love again. His Instagram stories revealed that he is currently vacationing in Europe with his new girlfriend Meghna.

In one of the snaps posted by Bharat Takhtani and re-shared by Meghna Lakhani, the couple were sharing a warm hug and posing in the streets of Madrid. Smiling and hugging each other affectionately, the caption written by Bharat reads, “Welcome to the family.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











