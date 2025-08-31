Home

Entertainment

From Dil Madharaasi to The Bengal Files, check out all the new upcoming releases for next week

As the August bids its farwell, September is coming with lots of new releases on the big screens which are set to clash for the ultimate race on box office.

As September 2025 unfolds, Indian cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat with a diverse lineup of films hitting theaters. From intense historical dramas to high-octane action thrillers and supernatural horror, the first week promises a cinematic extravaganza.

The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this film delves into the harrowing events of the 1946 Kolkata riots. With a stellar cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, the movie aims to shed light on a significant yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history.

Baaghi 4

The fourth installment of the popular action franchise sees Tiger Shroff returning with his signature stunts. Joined by newcomers Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, the film promises adrenaline-pumping sequences and a gripping storyline in addition to a menacing avatar of Sanjay Dutt.

Dil Madharaasi

A Tamil action drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jamwal, that explores the life of a man torn between love and duty. With intense performances and a compelling narrative, this film is set to resonate with audiences across regions, which will be released in Hindi as Dil Madharaasi.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Marking the final chapter in the Conjuring universe, this horror film follows renowned demonologists, Late Edward and Lorraine Warren, as they tackle the infamous Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania. Early reviews hail it as one of the most emotional and terrifying entries in the series.

31 Days

A Kannada film blending elements of thrill, comedy, and horror. Starring Niranjan Kumar Shetty and Pavithra Suvarna, the movie offers a unique cinematic experience.

Ghaati

A Telugu thriller directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, featuring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu. The film explores the dark world of drug trafficking and its ramifications.

Nankhatai

A Gujarati film that weaves together the stories of three distinct characters, highlighting their struggles and triumphs. The movie promises a heartwarming narrative that resonates with audiences.

Story Highlights

A diverse range of films releasing in early September 2025. Genres span from historical drama and action to horror. Notable releases include The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Madharaasi and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Films feature a mix of prominent actors and fresh faces.

This cinematic lineup offers something for every moviegoer, ensuring that the first week of September is packed with entertainment and storytelling excellence.











