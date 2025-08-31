Home

If you are a fan of legal dramas or looking for a new binge-worthy series, these courtroom thrillers on specific OTT platforms are sure to keep you engaged with their compelling plots and powerful performances.

Legal dramas have always fascinated audiences with their intense courtroom battles, emotional conflicts, and complex characters. Netflix hosts some of the best legal drama series that combine suspense, justice, and human stories, making them a favorite genre for many viewers. Here’s a closer look at some top-rated courtroom dramas you can watch on Netflix, along with their IMDb ratings.

Maamla Legal Hai

It is an Indian legal drama that offers a realistic portrayal of courtroom struggles and the personal lives of lawyers. The show skillfully balances emotional depth with legal challenges, keeping viewers invested in the characters and their journeys. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1, reflecting its strong storytelling and performances, which is available on Netflix.

The Trial

It is a gripping courtroom drama filled with suspense and mystery featuring Kajol. The series follows a complicated legal case that unfolds with twists and turns, holding viewers’ attention with its smart writing and engaging courtroom tactics. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9, making it a must-watch for those who love suspenseful legal battles, available on JioHotstar.

Criminal Justice

It is an acclaimed Indian adaptation that has gained massive popularity, featuring Pankaj Tripathi. The story revolves around a man trapped in a web of legal complications and how the justice system handles his case. Known for its intense storytelling and strong performances, it has an IMDb rating of 8.3, highlighting its critical acclaim, which is available on JioHotstar.

Suits

An international favorite, mixes sharp wit with legal drama. It tells the story of a brilliant college dropout who works as a lawyer despite not having a law degree. The show is loved for its charismatic characters, clever dialogues, and high-stakes legal cases. It boasts an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5, available on Netflix.

Your Honor

This series is known for its emotional depth and thrilling storyline. It follows a judge who becomes entangled in a dangerous situation while trying to protect his family. The series combines intense drama with moral dilemmas and has an IMDb rating of 8.0, earning praise for its gripping narrative, available on Sony LIV.

The Verdict

This is another excellent courtroom drama that showcases powerful performances and intense legal conflicts, featuring names like Manav Kaul and Sumeet Vyas. The series engages viewers with its high-stakes cases and strong storytelling. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.0, making it a solid choice for fans of the genre, which is curretly streaming on Zee5.

These series offer compelling narratives and strong character arcs, perfect for anyone looking to dive into intense courtroom drama











