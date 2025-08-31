Home

India’s highest-rated IMDb movie, has 9.6 rating, has no actor or actress, recovered its budget in just two days, movie is…

This movie, which apparently doesn’t have any lead actor or actress, has left behind films like Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 in box office collections.

How would you react if we told you that a film with no actors or actresses turned out to be a huge blockbuster? While this may seem strange to many, this is indeed the case for a recently released film. The movie we are talking about is India’s highest IMDb-rated movie, with a 9.6 rating. Surprisingly, the film doesn’t feature any lead actors or actresses. Still, it has turned out to be a massive hit. Scroll down to read more about the movie.

India’s Highest Rated IMDb Movie Is

If you are wondering which movie holds the title of India’s highest-rated IMDb film, let us tell you—the film is Mahavatar Narsimha.

Mahavatar Narsimha Budget

Mahavatar Narsimha was released on the big screen on July 25, 2025, and you will be amazed to know that the film recovered its budget in just two days.

The budget of this 2-hour 10-minute animated mythological film is Rs 15 crore. This film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has collected Rs 328.7 crore and continues to earn.

The film has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb, the highest among all Hindi films made in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a fully animated movie that has even outperformed films like Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 in terms of box office collection.

