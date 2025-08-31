Home

Kunal Kohli makes explosive remarks about working with Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra during their rumoured romance, says ‘It’s not…’

Kunal Kohli recently revealed his opinion on working with actors who are dating in real life.

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra used to be one of the famous B-town couples. Every time the two appeared on the big screen, fans screamed with happiness. Their chemistry in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Kaminey was loved by the audience. However, do you know when the two came together for the film Teri Meri Kahaani, during that time Shahid and Priyanka were rumored to be dating? In a recent interview, director Kunal Kohli, who has also directed Hum Tum, opened up about the challenges of directing actors who are in a relationship in real life.

Kunal Kohli on Working With Actors Who Are Dating

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Kunal said, “It’s actually not fun because there are days when they are not talking. Then, the director has to take care of the situation, but not if that person is Priyanka Chopra. She is the best person to work with, a thorough professional, the best for production and director, a lovely person.”

Kohli spoke highly of Priyanka, calling her the kind of actor who immediately gives a director confidence on set. “When you feel anytime that something is going wrong on the set, you just look at her and she is okay. She will give you that confidence. She is just one of the best people to work with. I hope I work with her in life soon.”

Does Off-Screen Romance Add Chemistry to On-Screen Romance?

When Kohli was asked whether off-screen romance adds to on-screen romance, the filmmaker said, “No, the real-life romance doesn’t help in bringing spark in a film. The spark should be in the script and the actors should be good.”

