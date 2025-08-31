Madhuri Dixit’s biggest secret was revealed in front of Shriram Nene on their wedding day, if Amitabh Bachchan revealed who Madhuri was

Home

Madhuri Dixit’s biggest secret was revealed in front of Shriram Nene on their wedding day, if Amitabh Bachchan hadn’t arrived, then..

Madhuri Dixit in an interview revealed that her husband Shriram Nene had no idea who she was in India.

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl aka Madhuri Dixit has always been a fans’ favourite. Though her debut film did not do big, it established her as one of the most loved actresses in the industry. While most of Madhuri’s life has been public, do you know that there was an incident which came as a surprise even for her husband Shriram Nene? Yes, scroll down to read about the incident.

Madhuri Dixit’s Biggest Secret

Madhuri’s husband Shriram Nene is an America-based Cardiothoracic Surgeon. Shriram and Madhuri met in the US. Media reports claim that the two met at Madhuri’s brother Ajit Dixit’s party. At the time of their first meeting, Shriram had no idea that Madhuri was such a big star and actress. Even Madhuri met Shriram like an ordinary person.

In one of her interviews, Madhuri revealed that at the time when the two met, Shriram saw Madhuri for who she was as a person, instead of being attracted towards her as a star.

Eventually, the closeness grew between the two and slowly they came into a relationship. As their bond strengthened, they decided to seal the deal and tie the knot.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene tied the knot in the US on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony attended only by family. Later, they hosted a grand reception that left the entire Bollywood fraternity surprised by the news of her marriage.

As per media reports, among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the reception, Dr. Nene could only recognize megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He was taken aback to realize that Madhuri was such a widely celebrated actress in the film industry.

