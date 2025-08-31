Home

Mohanlal’s much-awaited return with Hridayapoorvam opened well but slipped on day 2, still keeping hopes alive with positive word-of-mouth.

Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, also featuring Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair, hit theatres on August 28. The film had strong expectations as it marked Lalettan’s comeback after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

The opening day was decent, clocking Rs 3.25 crore net in India. However, day 2 witnessed a slip, with collections falling to Rs 2.7 crore. This means a 16.92% drop from its debut day.

What is the total collection so far?

In two days, Hridayapoorvam has managed Rs 5.95 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at Rs 7.02 crore.

Day-wise breakdown:

Day 1: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.7 crore

Total (2 days): Rs 5.95 crore net

Why did the film see a drop?

Though reviews have been favourable and audiences are praising its heartwarming tone, the drop on day 2 could be linked to competition. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was also recently released and is enjoying a good reception, especially in Kerala, with a significant increase in footfalls.

What about budget and recovery?

The film has been made on a moderate budget of Rs 30 crores. With Rs 5.95 crores already in its kitty, it has recovered nearly 19.83% of its total cost in just two days.

Given the Onam holidays in Kerala, trade experts believe the film is in a safe zone. If weekday numbers remain stable, full cost recovery at the domestic box office looks achievable.

While the day 2 slip raised some eyebrows, Hridayapoorvam still has strong chances due to festive demand and family-friendly content. Mohanlal’s screen presence, coupled with positive reviews, is expected to sustain the momentum through the coming days.

Highlights:

Hridayapoorvam nets Rs 5.95 crore in 2 days at the Indian box office. Day 2 collections dropped by 16.92% compared to day 1. With Onam holidays ahead, full recovery looks within reach.











