MS Dhoni prepares for farewell season, set to retire after IPL 2026

MS Dhoni is set to retire after IPL 2026, marking his final season with CSK. The 44-year-old is training hard with regular gym sessions and cricket related routines for one last push.



MS Dhoni is set to play his final IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he plans to retire after IPL 2026. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has been struggling with injuries and fitness issues in recent years, has finally decided to make one last push before saying goodbye to the game.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery

Dhoni had knee surgery in 2023, following which his movement has noticeably reduced. Recently, he mentioned that he would confirm his availability for CSK by December, ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The 44-year-old reflected on the pain in his knee, stressing that it will play a key role in shaping his final decision.

Dhoni has informed his inner circle that he will participate in IPL 2026, if his body holds up. “He is going to play for one more year for sure before hanging his boots,” a source told Telecom Asia Sport.

Dhoni has been preparing for the final season

Dhoni is aware that the end is approaching. He has started preparing for his farewell, both mentally and physically. He also wants to make a big impression when he leaves. Dhoni’s preparations have been incredibly disciplined as the former captain of CSK has been going to the gym frequently and placing equal emphasis on workouts and routines related to cricket.

There were rumors that Dhoni’s final season would be the IPL 2025. It was only fueled by his parents appearance. However, it didn’t happened. But he might hang up his boots and play IPL 2026 as a farewell season.

