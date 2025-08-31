Home

Not Bharat Takhtani, Hema Malini wanted THIS actor to be her son-in-law, Esha Deol said no because…, the actor is…

Esha Deol has been grabbing headlines ever since her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani’s latest social media post sparked rumours. Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are blessed with two daughters- Radhya and Miraya. The duo announced their separation in 2024. Recently, Bharat shared a picture stirring speculations that he’s moved on as he posted a pictured with Megha Lakhani. Along with the photo, he wrote a caption, saying, “Welcome to my Family,” with a heart emoticon.

When Hema Malini wanted THIS popular actor to be her son-in-law

While Esha and Bharat’s personal life is drawing attention, but did you know, years ago, Hema Malini had confessed on Koffee With Karan, that she was very fond of Abhishek Bachchan, so much so, that he wanted him to be her son-in-law?. Over the years, Hema has closely worked with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in films like Sholay, and share a great rapport with them. As Hema had observed Abhishek as a person, she though he would be a ‘perfect’ match for Esha.

How did Esha Deol react?

Back then, Esha replied t0 this during a conversation with India Forum. She was asked, “In an interview with Karan Johar, your mother clearly said that she would like to have a son-in-law like Abhishek Bachchan. Would you liked to comment on this?.”

Sharing her views on this, Esha had said, “My mother is really very sweet. She took Abhishek’s name because at that time he was the most eligible bachelor. She wanted me to settle down with a good person, and in her eyes Abhishek Bachchan seemed to be the best. But I don’t want to marry Abhishek Bachchan.”

Revealing why she can never see Abhishek as a husband material, Esha expressed, “Because I consider him like my elder brother. So, sorry mom.”

Besides Abhishek, rumours claim that Hema Malini was also interested Saathiya fame Vivek Oberoi to be her son-in-law. However, when asked Esha about this, she firmly denied it. Her words were, “Mom thinks of all sorts of things. But definitely not Vivek. He is not my type at all.”











