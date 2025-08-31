Not Shubman Gill or Samson, Suresh Raina predicts these players as openers for T20 World Cup 2026, they are….





New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in February and March next year. A total of 20 teams will participate in this tournament. Last time, in June 2024, this mega event was held in the West Indies and America, where India won the title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Currently, the Indian team, which is at the top of the ICC rankings, is once again considered a strong contender to win the title. Now the question is—who will be the opening pair for India?

Suresh Raina picks potential openers

When former India batsman Suresh Raina was asked to pick India’s opening pair for the T20 World Cup 2026, he called Yashasvi Jaiswal a sure choice.

Jaiswal’s record

Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far scored 723 runs in 23 T20 Internationals. His aggressive style and consistent performance make him an important part of the team.

Name of Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya

According to Raina, the second opener could be Abhishek Sharma or young batsman Priyansh Arya. Abhishek has scored 535 runs in 17 matches and is currently at the top of the ICC T20 batsmen’s rankings. At the same time, Priyansh has not yet made his debut for India, but his performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 was excellent.

Other options are also strong

Raina also said that batsmen like Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also strong contenders. Shubman Gill is not only an option in batting but can also be the captain in the future.

Who should be India’s opening pair according to you—Abhishek Sharma with Jaiswal, Priyansh Arya, or any experienced player?

