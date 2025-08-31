Home

Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav over inappropriate touch, says ‘Had no wrong…’

Pawan Kalyan appologised to Anjali Raghav after a video of the actor touching Anjali inappropriately went viral.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh landed in trouble after a video of the actor touching actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately at a stage event went viral. Following the uproar against Singh, Anjali announced that she would quit the Bhojpuri film industry as she felt traumatised by Pawan’s move. Now, Pawan Singh has apologised to the actress.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Pawan also said that he had no “wrong intention.” He wrote his brief note in Hindi, “Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari hui, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn’t watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad).”

“Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha kyunki hum log kalakaar hain. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humare kisi bhi vyavahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise),” he ended his note.

Amid the backlash over Pawan’s gesture, his second wife, Jyoti Singh, took to Instagram alleging that he had been neglecting her for months and even threatened to ‘self-immolate’.

A part of her note read, “What grave offence have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today, my parents’ names have been disrespected. If I am not deserving of you, then you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections. Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents.”











