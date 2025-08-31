Home

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. Furthermore, PM Modi on Sunday emphasised the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What were the three words PM Modi used to convey India’s message?

The Prime Minister conveyed India’s message in the briefest statement possible: In these three words, PM Narendra Modi gave China a key signal on their variations in relations: toward mutual trust, warned against deception with respect, and by stressing respect, he made it clear that India cannot be pressured. At the same time, PM Modi highlighted the importance of sensitivity in advancing the relationship—a direct signal to China that it must take India’s stance on the Pakistan issue seriously.

How does the message emphasize the interests of 2.8 billion people?

During the meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Narendra Modi said, “Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

PM Modi stated, “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

What does “Dragon and Elephant” symbolize in this context?

Subsequently, China’s President Xi Jinping on Sunday emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, China. Xi stated that it’s the “right choice” for both nations to be friends, highlighting their shared historical and cultural ties. He also mentioned that the partnership between the “dragon and elephant” enables each other’s success.

Furthermore, Xi emphasised that India and China, as two ancient civilisations and the world’s most populous countries, have a shared responsibility to promote well-being, solidarity, and progress.

“China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world’s two most populous countries and also important members of the Global South. We both share the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting solidarity and rejuvenation in developing countries, and advancing the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together,” Xi Jinping stated.

#WATCH | Tianjin, China: During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights… pic.twitter.com/ctxwPLlWXr — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

PM Modi arrived on Saturday evening in the city, his first visit to China in more than seven years.Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

What is Kailash Manasarovar Yatra?

The Government of India organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.

The Yatra has not taken place since 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent Chinese Side non-renewal of the Yatra arrangements.

