Bigg Boss 19 has shattered records with India’s biggest-ever OTT launch on JioHotsar, registering highest viewership from Day 1.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has started with a bang! The show has created history by setting a record-breaking debut on Jio Hotstar, becoming the biggest-ever OTT launch for the franchise. Produced by EndemolShine, the latest season has established new benchmarks in the Indian reality television landscape.

Bigg Boss 19 sets a new milestone

As per JioHotstar, the launch episode recorded 2.3 times higher reach and 2.4 more watch-time as compared to the last season’s opener. The extraordinary response reflects the show’s engagement and massive reach in the digital entertainment scenario. Bigg Boss season 19 has delivered the strongest debut yet for the franchise on any streaming platform in the country.

With this milestone, Bigg Boss 19 has proved why it continues to remain one of India’s most-discussed and watched shows across platforms. Expressing delight on the show’s record-breaking history, Alok Jain, head of JioHotStar said, “We are thrilled with the phenomenal opening of Bigg Boss. The iconic show has delivered India’s biggest-ever OTT launch, achieving record Day 1 video views. The remarkable start reflects not just the scale and reach of the property but also the deep bond audiences share with Bigg Boss. The response has been overwhelming and we remain committed to keeping viewers engaged with compelling content and interactive features as the season unfolds.”

About Bigg Boss 19

This season began with a diverse mix of 16 contestants from various spaces of life, promising plenty of drama, engagement and entertainment. Contestants include singer-composer Amaal Mallik, TV actors Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, influencer Mridul Tiwari, social media sensations Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar and more.

This week, Bigg Boss 19 nomination includes several contestants including Neelam Giri, Tanya Mitta, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek. You can watch the show daily at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and later on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

