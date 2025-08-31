Home

Sanjay Dutt enjoys a joyful vacation in Geneva, Switzerland with wife Maanayata and their kids Shahraan and Iqra, check out pictures

Sanjay Dutt is spending quality time with his family in Geneva, posting glimpses of his holiday with wife Maanayata and their adorable kids, Iqra and Shahraan.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying a serene family vacation in Geneva, Switzerland, accompanied by his wife Maanayata and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The Dutt family has been sharing glimpses of their European getaway on social media, offering fans a peek into their leisurely moments.

The pictures from the Dutt family vacation

In one of the shared photos, the family is seen strolling along Rue des Etuves, near the picturesque Rhône River. Sanjay Dutt is dressed in a crisp white shirt paired with blue trousers, while Maanayata dons an oversized blue shirt. Their daughter, Iqra, sports a woven sweater with blue jeans, and Shahraan is seen in a blue pullover and matching pants. Another image captures Maanayata enjoying an Aperol Spritz at a local restaurant, with Shahraan seated across from her. A family friend appears to be accompanying them on this trip.

More about Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, known for their enduring bond and strong family values. They tied the knot in 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa. Since then, Maanayata has stood by Sanjay through thick and thin—especially during his legal battles and time in prison. She has often been credited with bringing stability and calm into his otherwise turbulent life.

Together, they are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra, born in 2010. While Sanjay balances his film career, Maanayata has managed both the household and their production company, Sanjay Dutt Productions. The family lives in Mumbai but spends a considerable amount of time in Dubai, where their children also attend school.

More about Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He’ll be seen in Baaghi 4 as a powerful antagonist alongside Tiger Shroff, set to release on September 5, 2025. He also plays a key role in the much-awaited Kannada action film KD: The Devil, and joins Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan in the spy thriller Dhurandhar, slated for a December 2025 release. Each film highlights a different facet of his acting prowess.

Story Highlights

