Home

Sports

‘We saw that with Virat…’: Star England cricketer warns that Joe Root’s career could decline if he struggles in Ashes

Former England spinner Monty Panesar predicted that Joe Root’s career could mirror Virat Kohli’s struggles if he fails to perform well in the upcoming series in Australia.



Virat Kohli and Joe Root

New Delhi: Joe Root has emerged as a key performer for England in the post-COVID-19 era, nearing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs. Since the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC), he has scored 6,080 runs and 22 centuries, cementing his status as the leading active Test batter.

Despite excelling in various conditions, one notable absence in Root’s remarkable career is his inability to score a century in Australia. Root has scored 892 runs at an average of 35.68 in 27 innings played in Australia, which includes nine fifties.

Monty Panesar issued a strong warning about Root

Former England spinner Monty Panesar issued a strong warning about Root, saying his career could decline like Virat Kohli’s if he fails to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

“It really depends how next year goes for him, how the Ashes go, we saw very much with Virat Kohli, right? He went to Australia and he just didn’t know what to do with that ball outside 4th, 5th stump. I think that kind of led to his decision or a collective decision for him to retire. And yeah, if Joe Root doesn’t have a good Ashes series and it goes really bad for him. Suddenly, all it takes one series and you look, it’s a different ball game altogether.” said Panesar

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“England could lose their coach, their captain, if it’s a very bad series, a few jobs could be done. Suddenly people begin questioning, is he gone past his best? So it’s very important when you go to Australia, doesn’t matter how good you are, you’ve got to perform in Australia,” Panesar told IndiaToday.in.

Panesar questioned whether Joe Root will break his century drought in Australia

Panesar also questioned whether Joe Root will break his century drought in Australia, noting that facing a strong bowling attack on bouncy pitches will make the task even more challenging.

“It’s going to be very difficult for him because he’s going to be facing a strong Australian attack, and this is probably one of the strongest bowling attacks we’ve seen. But the form he’s shown, and the runs he’s scoring, he would probably want to score 100. I’m sure there will be one of those Test matches, where the wicket isn’t so bouncy, there’s not so much pace in it possibly at Adelaide or, even in Melbourne, depending on the conditions. Well he’s got a chance, but anything a bit bouncy or quick, I think, it’d be, it’d be a little bit difficult for him,” he added.

Panesar believes that Joe Root can surpass Sachin Tendulkar Test record

Panesar also expressed confidence that Joe Root can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs. With Root currently 2,378 runs short of Tendulkar’s milestone, he will need a few strong years to overtake the lergendary mark.

“I recently said he could reach 18,000 runs — and I know Indian fans weren’t too happy! But look, he’s averaged around 50 in his last 20 Tests. If he keeps that up, and plays for another 4–5 years like Sachin did, it’s possible. But it’s a long road,” he said.

Story Highlights

Joe Root has emerged as a key performer for England in the post-COVID-19 era, nearing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs. Monty Panesar issued a strong warning about Root, saying his career could decline like Virat Kohli’s if he fails to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Ashes series Panesar also believes that Joe Root can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs.











