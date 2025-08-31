Home

Rajkummar Rao on his struggling days: Survived on Rs 10,000, borrowed meals, says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him and meeting him was…

Before stardom, Rajkummar Rao lived on borrowed meals and small ad projects, chasing a dream that would one day lead him to Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Before he became one of Bollywood’s most reliable performers, Rajkummar Rao was just another hopeful face in Mumbai. His days were filled with uncertainty and financial struggle. “I made about Rs 10,000 a month, but still, there were days when I didn’t have money, and I’d call my friends asking to share their meal,” Rajkummar revealed once in a heartfelt conversation with Humans of Bombay.

He survived on small ad projects and kept his dream alive through persistence. Yet, like many outsiders, he often wondered whether the city would accept him.

How did Shah Rukh Khan inspire him?

“Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir. I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me,” Rajkummar shared.

SRK became his symbol of possibility. Watching Khan’s rise gave him the belief that a boy from outside the industry could dream—and maybe succeed.

When did the breakthrough come?

The turning point was Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Rajkummar remembered chasing the opportunity: “I was also very persistent. I remember constantly following up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me for the audition. I did around 3-4 tests. A week went by, and I hadn’t heard back, and finally it happened. The words were, ‘Ho gaya hai. You got the film.’”

For Rajkummar, that call was life-changing. Alone in his room, he fell to his knees and called his mother. Years of doubt condensed into one moment of validation.

What happened when Rajkummar finally met Shah Rukh Khan?

After his breakthrough in Queen, destiny brought him face-to-face with his idol. “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance, maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him, I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio!”

That meeting was nothing short of surreal. Rajkummar recalled, “He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I once spoke to his posters… and now there he was, in front of me.”

It reminds us that Bollywood dreams don’t happen overnight. Shah Rukh Khan’s story once gave hope to Rajkummar, and now Rajkummar’s own journey has become a beacon for outsiders who dare to dream.

