Home

Entertainment

Teja Sajja sparks speculation about joining Kalki 2898 AD sequel cast with a mysterious post

Teja Sajja’s cryptic post for a key figure behind the Kalki franchise has sparked buzz about his possible role in the sequel with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Teja Sajja, the rising star of Telugu cinema, has ignited speculation about his potential involvement in the sequel to the blockbuster sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shobhana and Kamal Haasan, helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Is Teja Sajja part of Kalki’s sequel?

In a recent Instagram story, Teja wished producer Swapna Dutt a happy birthday, ending with the cryptic message, “See you in K.” Fans quickly connected the “K” to the Kalki franchise, originally known as “Project K,” leading to widespread buzz about Teja joining the sequel’s cast. There has been no official confirmation from the Kalki 2898 AD team regarding Teja’s involvement in the sequel. Some speculate that Teja might have a cameo or a significant role in the upcoming film, while others believe the message could pertain to a different project altogether.

What’s next for Teja Sajja?

Teja Sajja is gearing up for his next big-screen venture, Mirai, a mythological action-adventure film slated for theatrical release on September 12, 2025. In this film, he portrays a ‘Super Yodha’—a warrior chosen to wield a divine staff and protect humanity from an emerging dark force. The narrative intertwines ancient Indian mythology with modern cinematic storytelling, promising a visually rich experience.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai features Manchu Manoj as the antagonist, leading a group called the Black Sword. The ensemble cast includes Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. With a substantial budget of Rs 60 crore, the film is set for a pan-India release in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was a massive success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The sequel is currently in pre-production, with reports indicating that approximately 30-35% of the film has already been shot. Filming for the sequel is expected to commence in early 2025. The supporting cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, Anna Ben, Harshith Malgireddy, Shruti Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and a special cameo by Disha Patani.

Story Highlights

Teja Sajja fuels speculation about joining the Kalki 2898 AD sequel with a cryptic Instagram birthday message referencing “K.” No official confirmation yet, but fans are excited about his possible cameo or major role. Teja’s upcoming film Mirai releases on September 12, 2025, where he plays a mythological warrior protecting humanity. Kalki 2898 AD was a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide; the sequel is in early pre-production.

Teja Sajja’s recent cryptic post has set the rumor mills turning about his possible role in the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel. While fans eagerly await official news, Teja remains busy with Mirai, a mythological action-adventure promising high-octane thrills.











