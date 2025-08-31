Home

Teja Sajja sparks speculation about the Kalki 2898 AD sequel cast with a mysterious post

Teja Sajja’s cryptic post for a key figure behind the Kalki franchise has sparked buzz about his possible role in the sequel with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Teja Sajja, the rising star of Telugu cinema, has ignited speculation about his potential involvement in the sequel to the blockbuster sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shobhana and Kamal Haasan, helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Is Teja Sajja part of Kalki’s sequel?

In a recent Instagram story, Teja wished producer Swapna Dutt a happy birthday, ending with the cryptic message, “See you in K.” Fans quickly connected the “K” to the Kalki franchise, originally known as “Project K,” leading to widespread buzz about Teja joining the sequel’s cast.











