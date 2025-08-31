Home

Entertainment

The supernatural thriller film, which started with Rs 2.7 crore opening, witnessed an 80% surge in collections, movie is…, lead actors were…

This supernatural film, has started creating its impact after its positive word of mouth and especially its compelling narrative that has surely grabbed the attention of cinema lovers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, a recent release has defied expectations and emerged as a surprise hit. Initially flying under the radar, this film has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and striking visuals. Within days of its release, it experienced an impressive 80% surge in box office collections, signaling a strong word-of-mouth momentum. This unexpected success story has positioned the film as a noteworthy contender in the industry.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, helmed by Dominic Arun. A Malayalam-language superhero movie that has taken the box office by storm. The star cast of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is led by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a young woman discovering her superpowers. Naslen plays Sunny, a key emotional anchor, while Sandy appears as the intense Inspector Nachiyappa. Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, and Vijayaraghavan add strong support. The cast brings depth and energy to this mythological superhero tale set in a uniquely Indian universe.

How has Lokah’s box office collection been so far?

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has made a remarkable impact at the box office since its release on August 28, 2025, as it opened with Rs 2.7 crore net in India. Within the first three days, the film garnered a net collection of Rs 13.95 crore in India, with gross earnings reaching Rs 16.46 crore. Internationally, the movie’s worldwide gross surpassed Rs 35 crore during the Onam holiday weekend, marking it as a significant success in the Malayalam film industry.

This strong performance is notable given the film’s estimated budget of Rs 30 crore, indicating that it has already recovered a substantial portion of its production costs. The film’s unique blend of regional folklore and superhero elements and remarkable world-building concept, coupled with positive word-of-mouth, has contributed to its impressive box office trajectory.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a young woman who uncovers her supernatural abilities rooted in mythological origins. The film merges regional folklore with modern superhero elements, offering a fresh take on Indian mythology. Lokah Chapter 1 witnessed an 80% increase in earnings within three days of release. Rs 7.25 crore net, bringing the three-day total to Rs 13.95 crore net in India.

With rising collections and strong audience response, it marks a turning point in regional cinema by proving that myth-driven superhero stories have pan-India appeal.











