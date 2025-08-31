Home

Entertainment

This 2-hour 13-minute horror thriller film, will send chills down your spine, climax will leave you stunned, movie is…, lead actors were…

A newly released horror film has quickly climbed into the OTT platform’s top 10 list. Viewers are really enjoying it, which is why it has made strong impact, paving its way as franchise.

A woman and her daughter arrive in a remote village, intending to settle family affairs. What begins as a routine visit soon spirals into a chilling ordeal as they confront ancient rituals, vanishing girls, and a haunting presence tied to a cursed tree. The mother, driven by love and desperation, must face unspeakable horrors to protect her child.

Which film is this?

This gripping narrative unfolds in the 2025 mythological horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The star cast of Maa is led by Kajol as Ambika Dasgupta, a mother battling dark forces to protect her daughter. Ronit Roy plays Joydev, a mysterious village headman, while Indraneil Sengupta appears as Ambika’s husband. Kherin Sharma stars as their daughter, Shweta. Supporting roles by Jitin Gulati, Gopal K. Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and others add depth to this emotional supernatural thriller.

What was the storyline?

The film centers around Ambika Dasgupta (played by Kajol), a schoolteacher and mother who relocates to a remote Bengal village with her daughter Shweta and husband. What begins as a fresh start turns terrifying when her daughter starts behaving strangely after a mysterious incident in the forest. Ambika soon uncovers dark secrets buried in the village’s past—rituals, ancient deities, and a spine-chilling curse.

How was the box office reception?

The box office response to Maa was moderately successful. It opened with Rs 4.65 crore, earned around Rs 28 crore in its first week, and finished with a domestic total of Rs 38.63 crore, which was made in the budget of Rs 30 crore. Despite tough competition, it became the fourth-highest-grossing horror film in Bollywood. A special cameo by R. Madhavan subtly ties Maa to the supernatural universe introduced in Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala’s 2024 film Shaitaan. After its theatrical release, Maa became available on Netflix on August 22, 2025 and has made its way in the top 10 section.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Ambika battles a demonic entity rooted in village lore to rescue her daughter. The plot centers around a bloodthirsty demon, Aamsaja, linked to a haunted tree and sacrificial rituals. Ambika channels the wrath of goddess Kali, embodying divine fury to confront the darkness. A cameo by R. Madhavan ties Maa to the supernatural universe introduced in the 2024 film Shaitaan.

The film’s compelling narrative and Kajol’s powerful portrayal of a mother’s unwavering determination resonated with audiences, solidifying its place as a notable entry in Bollywood’s horror genre.











