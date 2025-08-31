Home

ThIs film, was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, became huge disaster after its release, now trending on top after its OTT release, movie name is…, lead actor is…

This film, which was released just few months back, was unable to create some huge waves on box office, but has now found its ray of hope after its OTT debut.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, some films defy initial expectations, finding their audience through unconventional avenues. A recent Telugu action thriller exemplifies this phenomenon. Despite a substantial budget and a star-studded cast, the film faced challenges at the box office. However, its release on a major streaming platform has sparked renewed interest, captivating viewers with its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Kingdom, a spy action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Vijay Deverakonda as Suri, a dedicated constable on a mission to rescue his brother in politically unstable Sri Lanka. The movie delves into themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and unexpected revelations.

What is the storyline?

Kingdom follows Surya, a police constable who goes undercover on a war-torn island to uncover a secret mission. There, he finds his long-lost brother Siva, who leads a hidden tribe descended from a royal bloodline. When betrayal strikes, Surya embraces his destiny as the prophesied leader, avenges his brother’s death, and liberates the people from oppression.

How was the box office reception?

The film has grossed approximately Rs 82.55 crore worldwide. This includes around Rs 51.88 crore from domestic collections and Rs 21.25 crore from overseas markets. Despite these earnings, the film fell short of its estimated Rs 130 crore budget, marking it as a box office disappointment. The Hindi-dubbed version, Saamraajya, performed poorly, earning only ₹1.71 crore net in India. However, Kingdom found a second life on Netflix, where it gained popularity and sparked discussions about a potential sequel. The streaming platform acquired the rights for a reported Rs 53 crore, reflecting confidence in the film’s potential to engage a broader audience.

The accessibility of Kingdom on Netflix, available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, has allowed it to reach diverse demographics, garnering positive reviews and a growing fanbase, due to which it has made its way in trending section. The film’s ensemble cast, featuring Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, Ayyappa P. Sharma, and others, has been praised for their performances, adding depth to the intricate storyline.

